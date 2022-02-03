Parents jailed after infant found with bruising, brain hemorrhaging in Sumter

The young parents brought the baby to Prisma Health Tuomey claiming that she had been showing signs of physical distress.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two parents have been charged after their infant child was found with injuries that investigators believe were the result of abuse.

According to the Sumter Police Department, 18-year-old Athena Elizabeth Hall and her husband, 19-year-old Gustavo Miguel Martinez were each charged with unlawful neglect of a child on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 25 in which the couple brought the baby to Prisma Health Tuomey suggesting that she was showing signs of "physical distress." The baby was then transferred to a children's hospital in Columbia.

A further evaluation uncovered the signs of alleged abuse which included bruising, hemorrhaging, and other injuries. Both Hall and Martinez are now being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.