Deputies said the evidence resulted in the arrest of the parents, Billy and Christina Myers.

SEAGROVE, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service at Needhams Trail, Seagrove, for a welfare check Monday where deputies found a dead 5-year-old girl.

Investigators found evidence that resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Christina Myers and 30-year-old Billy Myers Jr., the parents of the girl.

Michael Anderson, the uncle of the girl, told WFMY News 2 that his niece had cerebral palsy and seizures. He also said the Department of Social Services (DSS) has stopped by the house three different times in the last couple of years.

Anderson said the parents loved their three children and would never abuse them.

"I hope they get to come home because I know they love all three of their kids,” Anderson said.

The parents were taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where they were charged with felony child abuse, and both received a bond of $250,000.

Both of them were appointed public defenders in Tuesday's court appearance.

Their next court appearance is August 16.

Anderson said the other two children who lived in the home are now staying with an aunt.

This investigation is ongoing.

