Lopez was 11 years old when he went missing in January 2020 in Placerville. He was found dead a short time later. Police at the time deemed the death suspicious.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Placerville police have arrested and charged the father and step-mother for the death of Roman Lopez, 11, who was reported missing on Jan. 11, 2020.

The father, Jordan Piper, 36, and step-mother, Lindsey Piper, 38, have been charged with multiple criminal counts of child abuse, poisoning and torture.

“Our community has been patiently waiting for this day,” Placerville Mayor Dennis Thomas said.

Roman was reported missing from his Placerville home on Jan. 11, 2020, where his family had just moved. He was found dead a short time later.

Police initially investigated the case as a suspicious death. In the initial search of the family's home, police did not find anything, but in a second search of the home, investigators "located Roman deceased inside a storage bin in the basement," according to a press release.

When asked why police took so long to notify the public about why they kept where Roman was found confidential, Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said, "There were certain aspects of where he was located and the manner in which he was located that we didn't want to put out to the public at the time. We wanted to keep it within the investigative team."

Wren mentioned that many times throughout the investigation they found there were more questions to be answered after finding something out about the case.

An autopsy of Roman found "no obvious trauma," but found he was severely malnourished and dehydrated at the time of the death.

According to the press release, the case involved a lot of analysis of forensic evidence. Investigators contacted multiple agencies across other states about the family, including child protective services, medical providers and other law enforcement agencies, to determine what could have happened to Roman.

After meeting with the El Dorado County District Attorney, police were able to arrest and charge Jordan and Lindsey Piper.

