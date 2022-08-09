South Carolina parents and son charged in death of child; son also accused of animal cruelty

Agents say the home was in deplorable condition, filled with garbage, infested with roaches and covered in animal urine and feces, including the child's crib.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Two parents and their son have been charged in the death of a medically fragile child, who lived in deplorable conditions, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

SLED agents say 53-year-old David Eugene Baynard and 42-year-old Bobbie Jo Baynard of Gaffney, in Cherokee County, continually neglected their medically fragile child's needs, placing the child at risk. The child's doctors said appointments were canceled or rescheduled, with the child's last appointment taking place in the fall of 2021, despite protests from the doctors. Agents also say the home in which the child lived was in deplorable condition, filled with garbage, infested with roaches and covered in animal urine and feces, including the crib in which the child lived.

Officials say 20-year-old Edward Vincent Baynard, who also lived in the home, demonstrated depraved indifference to human life, resulting in the death of the child. Agents say Baynard was employed as both a respite nurse and a certified personal care assistant, yet failed failed to render any aid to the child.

In addition to charges in the child's death, agents say Edward Vincent Baynard continually neglected numerous animals in his care. During a search of his home, officials say one dog was found deceased and several others were severely malnourished, dehydrated and infested with fleas and worms. Two puppies were determined to be beyond saving by a veterinarian and had to be euthanized. Agents say the three animal deaths were a direct result of the long-term neglect they experienced under Baynard's care.

Edward Vincent Baynard is charged with murder, child abuse, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian, and three counts of ill treatment of animals.

David Eugene Baynard and Bobbie Jo Baynard are charged with child abuse, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian.