IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte uncovered new developments on a lawsuit filed by the family of two Mooresville girls killed by a drunk driver.

Karli and Kelsey Richardson were driving to watch the sunrise on Good Friday when 21-year-old Keaton Allison, whose BAC was three times the legal limit, swerved into oncoming traffic.

Allison crashed into the girls, killing both of them and himself. Now Karli and Kelsey’s parents want the restaurant that served Allison on April 2017 to be held responsible.

According to the lawsuit papers, Karli and Kelsey's parents claim Mellow Mushroom should have known that 21-year-old Allison was getting extremely drunk and should have cut him off. The lawsuit paper went on to conclude that the restaurant was liable for negligence.

“Kids think [they're] going to live forever but as we’ve seen that doesn’t always happen,” said the girls' father Perry Richardson.

Perry is still grappling with the loss of his daughters.

“I went through a month, at least, when I couldn’t sleep and you try to think maybe it didn’t happen,” he added.

In Arizona, where the accident happened, it is illegal for a vendor to continue serving someone who is clearly drunk. North Carolina has the same law.

“If nothing else maybe it’ll make people more aware,” Perry said.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Mellow Mushroom and their attorneys but was unable to receive comment before the Wednesday night newscast.

