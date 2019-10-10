COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers from the Richland County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man for falsely selling parking spaces to visitors to the South Carolina State Fair.

Michael Davenport is charged with breach of trust and obtaining goods under false pretenses.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, a fairgoer approached a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and notified him that Davenport was taking money from other fairgoers in exchange for parking their vehicles at T&T Sports. After observing Davenport in the act of taking money, he was placed under arrest. He has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott reminds all fairgoers to be aware of where they are parking. Legitimate parking lots will have a sign displaying the cost and a parking attendant in a vest. And as always, anyone who sees anything suspicious should report it to a deputy or fair official.

This is not the first time there's been a report of a suspicious parking in that general area. Last month, deputies said they had heard of several South Carolina Gamecock football fans whose vehicles were towed after a suspect posed as an attendant and charged them during the game on September 14. That was not far from Williams-Brice Stadium.

