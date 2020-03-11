Parolee shot after hitting New York parole officer with car

Henderson says the man is in stable condition at a Rochester hospital and the officer is uninjured.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Police say a parole officer shot a parolee three times through a windshield after the man struck the officer with his car outside a motel in western New York.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson says the officer went to Woodridge Motel in Canandaigua Tuesday morning to arrest the man on a parole violation. Henderson says the man tried to flee and hit the officer with his car. While he was on the hood, the officer shot the man to stop him.

Henderson says the man is in stable condition at a Rochester hospital and the officer is uninjured.