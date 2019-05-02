FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A search for an armed bank suspect has led to a manhunt, a road closure, a shooting and schools locked down on one of the busiest streets in the Columbia and Forest Acres area.

Crayton Middle, Satchel Ford Elementary, Bradley Elementary and Brockman Elementary are on lockdown. Forest Drive is closed between Clemson Avenue and Trenholm Road while officials search for an armed bank robbery suspect.

Forest Acres police chief Gene Sealy says one suspect was shot and wounded and transported to a local hospital while another remains on the run in the Forest Acres area.

A photo showing the suspect who police say robbed a bank in Forest Acres on February 5, 2019.

Forest Acres police say they responded to S.C. Federal Credit Union around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday based on reports of two armed suspects.

As they arrived at the bank, Forest Acres police chief Gene Sealy says one of the suspects, a woman, was exiting the bank. The suspect refused to comply with officers and continued to try and drive away. Officers fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed her Toyota Camry into a pickup truck as she exited the parking lot onto Forest Drive, Sealy said.

The suspect was removed from the car and transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound that does not appear to be life threatening, according to Sealy. The woman was found to be armed and had a backpack full of money, he said.

Police are continuing to look for the second suspect, a man, who ran down Willingham Drive. Sealy said police have recovered what they believe to be the hoodie he was wearing.

Columbia police, Richland County deputies and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are on the scene assisting. Sealy says they have a helicopter, bloodhounds and K-9s searching the area.

The car driven by the first suspect is showing as stolen out of Georgia, according to Sealy, but additional information is limited at this time.

No bank employees were hurt in the robbery, although employees are said to be shaken up.