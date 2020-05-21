AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A partially buried body was found in Aiken county Wednesday night and now the Aiken County sheriff's deparment has identified a suspect.

On Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to a wooded area off Gum Swamp Rd., Beech Island after a body was found partially buried.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office made the discovery and notified the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is a white female who has not been positively identified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death and positive identification.