ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern reported an accident with one fatal victim on I-26 near Orangeburg.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. A 2007 Chevy Cobalt traveling westbound on I-26 near mile marker 159 ran off the left side road and struck an embankment and overturned.

The passenger in the rear seat, driver side, sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers did sustain injuries -- the driver was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland, the two other passengers were transported to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.

All occupants in the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.