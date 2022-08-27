Sheriff: Patient steals patrol car in Marion County, leads agencies on chase into NC

Authorities said the chase continued to the 44 mile marker in North Carolina where the suspect surrendered.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Marion County say a patient at a local hospital is now in custody after stealing a deputy's patrol car.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy had responded to a disturbance at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Marion emergency department.

According to deputies, a patient took control of the deputy's patrol car during the disturbance and left the hospital. A chase soon followed involving several agencies.