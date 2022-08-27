Sheriff: Patient steals patrol car in Marion County, leads agencies on chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Marion County say a patient at a local hospital is now in custody after stealing a deputy's patrol car.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy had responded to a disturbance at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Marion emergency department.
According to deputies, a patient took control of the deputy's patrol car during the disturbance and left the hospital. A chase soon followed involving several agencies.
That chase, according to the sheriff's office, ended roughly 44 miles into North Carolina where the suspect surrendered. According to the sheriff, there were no injuries reported or damage to any vehicles involved.