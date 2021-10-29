Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker granted Sims’ request for a parole hearing in March. She was granted parole Thursday.

LINCOLN, Illinois — Paula Sims, the woman who admitted to killing her two infant daughters in the 1980s, is officially free after serving more than 30 years behind bars.

On Thursday, Sims was granted parole. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 12-1 on granting her release.

Sims was released from Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, Illinois, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, her attorney said.

Jed Stone, who has served as her attorney since the late 1990s, confirmed to 5 On Your Side that paperwork had been delivered to the warden. He also stated that the parole board has approved Sims' new home.

The Illinois Department of Corrections says she finally departed their facility at 4:25 p.m.

This was all made possible when Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker granted Sims’ request for a parole hearing back in March.