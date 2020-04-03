LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to identify the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on Gator Road near SC-302 in Lexington County. Troopers say a vehicle, possibly a white sedan, struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is currently in a local hospital, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle of interest, troopers ask you to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803) 896-9621 or (800) 768-1504 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

