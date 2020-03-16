COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is seeking information about a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, March 15.

It happened at approximately 6:04 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound just prior to the Garners Ferry Road exit.

SCHP said that the suspect vehicle is possibly a red vehicle with front-end damage. The make and model of the vehicle are not known at this time.

If you have any information about the collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the SCHP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.