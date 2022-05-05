Pedestrian killed in crash near Forest Acres identified

Investigators say an unknown vehicle and driver are responsible for the deadly crash.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who was killed while trying to cross Two Notch Road late Wednesday evening in Forest Acres. However, the search continues for the driver who killed him.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Two Notch Road near Baldwin Road. Pye said that an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Two Notch Road when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road and heading east.

On Thursday morning, the Richland County Coroner's Office confirmed that the pedestrian was 60-year-old Michael Cornelius of Columbia.