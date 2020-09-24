x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Pedestrian killed in north Columbia accident

Incident occurred Wednesday evening near entrance to Greengate community on Two Notch Rd
Credit: wltx

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says a fatal accident involving a pedestrian happened Wednesday night in north Columbia.

According to reports, around 11:17 p.m. Sept. 23, a driver in a 2018 Dodge Challenger travelling north on Two Notch Road struck and killed a pedestrian attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Maingate Drive. That is near the entrance to the Greengate community.

The driver of the car was uninjured, the pedestrian died of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by SCHP.

Related Articles