Pedestrian killed in north Columbia accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says a fatal accident involving a pedestrian happened Wednesday night in north Columbia.
According to reports, around 11:17 p.m. Sept. 23, a driver in a 2018 Dodge Challenger travelling north on Two Notch Road struck and killed a pedestrian attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Maingate Drive. That is near the entrance to the Greengate community.
The driver of the car was uninjured, the pedestrian died of his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by SCHP.