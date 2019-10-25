LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County man has been arrested on multiple charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Justin Darrel Rawl, 22, of Pelion, was arrested on October 23 and charged with six counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Rawl who was found to possess multiple files of child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, US Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.