PELION, S.C. — Lexington school deputies say a middle school student threatened to kill a teacher online and brought a weapon to school. .

The incident happened on October 17 at Pelion Middle School, according to Lexington School District One.

The district says the teacher noticed several seventh and eight-grade students in a group chat on their phones that seemed like a concern. The teacher notified administrators, who then started an investigation.

Deputies say of the boys in the chat had posted a direct threat to kill the teacher. He also posted a picture of himself holding a steak knife, and later brought the knife to school, the district says.

Lexington County deputies say the student was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and making direct threats against one of his teachers.

The student has been suspended and recommended for expulsion. He is not allowed on any Lexington School District One property.

The district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317), which students, parents and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Students can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of your concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.