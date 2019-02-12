KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) — The mother of two young children found hanging in their Pennsylvania home has been charged with their murder.
Medical personnel revived the 8-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, but they died three days later. An autopsy was inconclusive. The coroner has said forensic testing is needed before he can rule on the cause and manner of death.
Berks County prosecutors announced Lisa Snyder’s arrest Monday. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.
Snyder told authorities that she found her children, Conner and Brinley, in their Albany home on Sept. 23.
Prosecutors say more details on the arrest would be announced at a news conference.
