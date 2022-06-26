Person found dead on sidewalk in Columbia, investigation underway

The body was found around 9:30 a.m., police said

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A body found on a sidewalk in Columbia has led to an investigation by police and the Richland County Coroner's Office.

The department confirmed to News19 that the body was found in the 1400 block of Gregg Street around 9:30 a.m. The coroner's office has since been called to the scene to investigate and no cause of death is currently available.

An autopsy will need to be performed to gather additional details, a police spokesperson said. Police couldn't say at this time if there is any foul play suspected.