Person of interest identified in stabbing death of Holly Hill man

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has identified a person of interest in the September stabbing of a man in Holly Hill.
The sheriff's office said deputies are searching for 31-year-old Kevin Tavon Allen of Holly Hill in connection to a stabbing that happened on Sept. 14. Deputies were called to a Schwartz Drive home just before midnight, where they found a man, later identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office as 44-year-old Daniel Devine, unconscious. A closer inspection revealed stab wounds to the upper body. Emergency Medical Services personnel ultimately found that he was dead.
Investigators believe Allen, a resident of Toney Bay Road, may have information about the stabbing. Authorities said he has contacts in the Charleston area and might be there.
“After hard work and a nearly non-stop investigation, we have developed this person of interest who may have information we need,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
The sheriff's office urges anyone with information about the stabbing or Allen to call 803-534-3550.