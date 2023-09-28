Person of interest identified in stabbing death of Holly Hill man

Authorities believe Kevin Tavon Allen may have information important to the deadly stabbing investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has identified a person of interest in the September stabbing of a man in Holly Hill.

The sheriff's office said deputies are searching for 31-year-old Kevin Tavon Allen of Holly Hill in connection to a stabbing that happened on Sept. 14. Deputies were called to a Schwartz Drive home just before midnight, where they found a man, later identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office as 44-year-old Daniel Devine, unconscious. A closer inspection revealed stab wounds to the upper body. Emergency Medical Services personnel ultimately found that he was dead.

Investigators believe Allen, a resident of Toney Bay Road, may have information about the stabbing. Authorities said he has contacts in the Charleston area and might be there.

“After hard work and a nearly non-stop investigation, we have developed this person of interest who may have information we need,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.