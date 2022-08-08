Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Authorities say the conspiracy warrant is related to the death of Willie McDuffie in July.

SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.

The sheriff's office has since confirmed that the conspiracy warrant against Robinson is related to the death of McDuffie but specifics have not yet been released.

A previous arrest in the murder case had already been made. Authorities said 30-year-old Priscilla Maria Graves had been taken into custody on Aug. 2 on a charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and also one for murder.

Investigators said she had contacted the victim on July 18 and asked him to meet her at his shop to discuss work on a vehicle. During that meeting, however, McDuffie was robbed of a large sum of money and shot several times. Investigators said he was found the next morning.