Person missing after apparent Charlotte kidnapping caught on camera

A video doorbell was recording as the victim was pulled from their home and toward an awaiting car, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NOTE: WCNC Charlotte is sharing the distributing video with the hope someone may be able to help investigators identify the victim and/or suspect.

The public is being asked to help locate a person not seen or heard from since an apparent kidnapping early Wednesday morning in east Charlotte.

“It is a violent attack. It is imperative that people see this and help identify the people," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Captain Joel McNelly said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Video recorded by a nearby doorbell camera shows the moments the victim, who has not been publicly identified, is violently pulled from their Driftwood Drive home and toward an awaiting car.

The video, released Wednesday afternoon by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, does not show what becomes of the victim or suspect.

"Detectives believe that the victim has sustained injuries that need immediate medical treatment due to this assault and kidnapping," CMPD said in a released statement ahead of an afternoon news conference with reporters.

The video stops before either makes it to the awaiting car but not before recording earlier moments of the initial disturbing encounter.

"The suspect then grabbed the victim, threw them to the ground and proceeded to assault them multiple times," the police statement explains. "The victim is then dragged against their will toward a vehicle parked on the roadway."

The vehicle, believed to possibly be a silver Honda Fit, was last seen traveling south toward Albemarle Road.

The victim disappeared from the Sheffield Park neighborhood, which is located near the interchange of Independence Parkway / US 74 and Albemarle Road.

CMPD first learned of the incident, which occurred around 3 a.m., when the owner of the video doorbell called them around 7:20 a.m.

In the video, investigators believe the victim can be seen trying to get help and trying to flee the suspect.

During a news conference, police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of either person is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

