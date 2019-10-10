COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have identified a person of interest in a series of suspicious fires in the Shandon area of Columbia, and they need the public's help in the investigation.

Police are asking the public to call with information about the whereabouts and activities of Jonathan Wesley Hughes at the time of the fires in the early morning hours of September 26, 2019.

Timeline:

At 3:05 a.m., Hughes was captured on surveillance video driving erratically along the 200 block of Harden Street in a 1993 Nissan Altima. This was the same car that CPD investigators initially deemed was a vehicle of interest in connection with the suspicious fire investigations. Hughes allegedly collided with a parked vehicle causing $1,000 in damages, left the scene and failed to report the incident to law enforcement.

Then at 3:25 a.m., Hughes is accused of breaking into a victim’s home without permission and stealing electronics. All items from the incident were recovered by CPD officers. The first suspicious fire occurred in close proximity to Hughes’ location approximately 20 minutes later at 3:45 a.m. at 3205 Cannon Street.

Jonathan W. Hughes

Richland County Detention Center

Fires:

Here are the locations and approximate times of each incident based on witness accounts:

3205 Cannon Street | 3:45 a.m.

Small fire in the bed of a truck that was parked in the front yard near the street

Flames extinguished by the victim with the use of a garden hose

The truck contained miscellaneous items to include foam materials and trash

3218 Heyward Street | 4:00 a.m.

Home and two vehicles damaged by flames

3208 Heyward Street | 4:00 a.m.

Two trash cans damaged by flames

3530 Heyward Street | 4:25 a.m.

Boat cover damaged by flames

The fires all happened in close proximity to each other, and investigators believe they are connected at this time. In total, CFD estimates the fires caused $82,000 worth of damages to various properties.

Hughes, 27, is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center charged with first degree burglary, petit larceny and hit and run of an unattended vehicle. His current charges stem from a burglary and hit and run that occurred on September 26, 2019.

If you have any information about Hughes' whereabouts in the early morning hours of September 26, 2019 or about the fires, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

