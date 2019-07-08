RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Police are searching for a person of interest who they say may have information about an incident where a Columbia man was shot and killed at a Columbia home Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Putnam Street.

The victim was Alphonso Rowe, 77.

The person of interest, 18-year-old Devin Rowe, is said to be related to Rowe, and police believe that the victim had nothing to do with the investigation.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, police were responding to a shots fired call Wednesday morning to a residence they have been to before. A few months ago they were at the same residence for a call about shots being fired. According to Chief Holbrook, the same car was sitting in the driveway with bullet holes from that incident.

According to police, the residence belongs to Devin Rowe, who they say was previously involved in property crimes and runs in circles that have gang affiliation. CPD currently has active burglary warrants for Rowe's arrest in connection with a July 9 home break-in and theft case.

"Devin Rowe is an example of young adults that are out to do criminal activity, that continue to be repeat offenders and problems for law enforcement," Chief Holbrook said when describing Rowe.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.