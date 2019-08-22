LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say a resident shot a person who'd broken into their home house and assaulted several people.

Officers say Michael Matthew Nowinski, 26, entered the home illegally last Sunday.

“Based on interviews detectives have conducted during our investigation, Nowinski entered a the home wearing a mask and armed with a shotgun,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He was there to steal a safe and struck three people with the butt of his shotgun before he was shot in the chest.”

Nowinski was found a short distance from the home. He was then treated for his injury at the hospital, and was arrested as soon as he was released later in the day.

Nowinski is charged with armed robbery, three counts of assault and battery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, four counts of kidnapping and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers also charged 26-year-old Joel Adolphus Hendrix III, who they say drove Nowinski to the home and conspired with Nowinski to commit the burglary and armed robbery. Deputies arrested Hendrix Thursday morning.

Hendrix is charged with is charged with armed robbery, three counts of assault and battery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, four counts of kidnapping, according to arrest warrants.