Person shot trying to enter Shaw Air Force Base

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Authorities say a person was wounded on Friday after allegedly attempting to enter Shaw Air Force Base.
A base spokesperson shared limited details on Friday evening suggesting that the person, who has not been publicly identified, tried to illegally gain access to Shaw around 1:30 p.m.
Authorities said the person was injured and taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
"Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets," said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, in a statement provided by the U.S. Air Force.
The 20th Security Forces Squadron and local and both local and federal authorities are investigating the incident.
Base public affairs officials said they would release additional information as it becomes available.