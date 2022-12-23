Person shot trying to enter Shaw Air Force Base

The person was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, base officials said.

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Authorities say a person was wounded on Friday after allegedly attempting to enter Shaw Air Force Base.

A base spokesperson shared limited details on Friday evening suggesting that the person, who has not been publicly identified, tried to illegally gain access to Shaw around 1:30 p.m.

"Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets," said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, in a statement provided by the U.S. Air Force.

The 20th Security Forces Squadron and local and both local and federal authorities are investigating the incident.