Father traumatized after Atlanta Police officer kills son: 'I turned around, I heard two gunshots'

The father of the individual, Chase McDermott, said his son was complying with the legal process and he was surprised by the police operation that left him dead.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department said Friday an officer shot and killed a suspect wanted on a gang homicide warrant, as the father disputed with reporters that his son had been wanted for murder and had been complying with the legal process over a case.

APD Deputy Chief Charles R. Hampton, Jr. said in a news conference the suspect had a handgun when police encountered him inside a home in South Fulton while serving the warrant, but would not go into further detail. He did not directly answer whether the suspect had ever fired the weapon.

The father, Harold McDermott, identified his son Chase McDermott as the person who had been shot and killed inside the home. He said he did not believe his son had a gun, because he had already removed a firearm his son owned from the house when the 22-year-old was released on probation.

Deputy Chief Hampton said APD fugitive units had gone inside the home to serve the warrant when the incident occurred. He described the suspect as an "armed fugitive."

The father, Harold McDermott, said he could not understand why police had come to the house in the way that they did. He said his son had been released on bond in conjunction with a case, and that he had lawyers who had been in contact with detectives.

Harold McDermott said he was on his back deck when police surrounded the home, and that he offered to go in and talk to his son to bring him out for police.

"I said 'I can bring him out, let me go talk to him, I'll bring him out,'" McDermott said. "They waive me back and then when I turned around I heard two gunshots, and they killed my son."

The father said he could not remember the exact charges his son was facing, but that none were murder. He said his son was out of jail with an ankle monitor, had gotten his job back and was complying with release conditions.

He said the original incident his son had been arrested for involved him being "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and he accused the police department of trying to "affiliate him with every gang in Atlanta."

11Alive has reach out to authorities for a copy of the warrant.

"He paid his fine yesterday himself with his own money. We were waiting for the legal process to play itself out, and they came down so fast he was probably scared. He was in his bedroom with an ankle bracelet on, just getting off work," the father said.

"I'm positive my son wouldn't have fired (at an officer). He was not no street kid, I was a single father, I raised him and his brother right here, they do not know nothing about no streets," he added.

McDermott said he was "shell shocked that I don't have my son." He said his son "should still be here" and that he had lived at home with the father since 2009, "growing up in this neighborhood."

"He turned himself in voluntarily the first time, so why couldn't you call and ask for him to voluntarily (come in again)," he said. "A 22-year-old kid that's already scared because detectives - he's told them everything he knows - they were hounding us."

He said there "had to be another procedure than to come and scare the hell out of everybody without no call, no nothing."

McDermott said there had been multiple people inside the home when police arrived.

"We were following the legal system," he said. "What is he doing? Nothing, but complying with the legal process."

When he heard the shots, he said, "something just went out of me."