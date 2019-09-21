COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

According to Lt. T.J. Blendowski, around 1:53 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an individual being shot near the Palmetto Cemetery on the 5100 block of Fairfield Road. The shooting took place near Alcorn Middle School.

The individual was shot in the lower body and was transported to the hospital by EMS with non life-threatening injuries.

The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the incident, but believe it was isolated.

This is an ongoing investigation.