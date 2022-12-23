Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

The person's wound is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Columbia Police said they have not yet made an arrest in the shooting but are speaking with witnesses and gathering available video at the location and nearby.