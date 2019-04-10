ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Elon University professor has been charged with sex trafficking minors in New York.

Peter Kiwitt, 61, of Rochester, New York was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Sex Trafficking of a Minor Using Force, Fraud, and Coercion and Possession of Child Pornography.

According to Investigators, Kiwitt was charged after a girl who was a minor was found dead in an apartment from an apparent drug overdose. An investigation uncovered the woman was brought back to the apartment to have sex with him. Investigators said they uncovered cell phone and Facebook conversations between another woman and the minor about prostitution activities. Investigators said they also found naked photos that depicted child pornography.

Kiwitt was already charged in June 2017 and convicted of in Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child and sentenced to serve 10 years probation and designated as a Sex Offender in a separate case.

Kiwitt worked at Elon University and served as an assistant professor in Elon’s School of Communications from January 2006 until May 2010. His contract was not renewed at the end of the 2009-10 academic year.

None of the charges are connected with Elon University.

