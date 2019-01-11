ROCK HILL, S.C. — A picture of the suspect's vehicle in an attempted abduction in Rock Hill last month was released by police on Friday.

Police said it was a burgundy or maroon Nissan SUV.

Two elementary school students said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on October 15 shortly after they got off the school bus. The girls were able to get away, but police continue to look for the alleged predator, who was described as a "shorter, heavyset, black man with slicked-back hair."

Rock Hill Police

The students attended Independence Elementary School. Their bus stop was in the 700 block of Patriot Parkway. Investigators said instead of heading home to their apartment that day, the girls began walking down the street.

Police said the students were looking for the key to their apartment, claiming one of their friends threw it out the bus’s window a few yards back.

After finding the key, the girls began to walk back toward their apartment, and that's when they told police a man in an SUV kept circling and speeding past them at least three times.

RELATED: Police: Man tried to abduct two girls at their bus stop in Rock Hill

"He pulled up beside them on the road and grabbed one of them by the book bag," said Lt. Michael Chavis.

The man told the girls he wasn’t trying to take them, but he wanted them to go to the park with him, according to the report.

Chavis said the girls began to scream, which may have been why the suspect let go of the girl and took off.

The man was possibly in his 60s and was wearing what was described as a uniform with a black collared shirt with writing similar to a business logo on the front, khaki pants, and Nike shoes. He's possibly 5-feet 5-inches and weighs around 200 lbs.

If you know anything about this incident, call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Algorithm determines which scratch-off tickets are most and least likely to win

People who are always late tend to be happier and live longer, study finds

Charlotte cafe had shrimp thawing in standing water | Restaurant Report Card