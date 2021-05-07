Police are still looking a suspect after a deadly shooting at the Pinetree Country Club. Here's what we know so far.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been two days since three people were killed in a shooing at a Cobb County country club on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what we know about the deadly incident so far.

Where did it happen

The fatal shooting happened at the Pinetree Country Club located at 3400 McCollum Parkway near Kennesaw State University’s campus around 2:27 p.m. on July 3.

According to the country club’s website, it has an 18-hole, 7,108 yard, par 72 championship golf course.

What we know about the shooting

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, a tweet from Kennesaw State University Emergency Management stated there was reportedly a shooting incident near the university’s campus, and an “armed and dangerous” suspect was on the run.

Cobb County Police say when their officers responded to the scene, they found a man on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to his head.

One witness told police he heard five gunshots in a row.

"Then nothing went on, and immediately members reacting like, 'I think there might be gunshots,' and then apparently somebody was down on the ground," he said. "Then it was kind of like a frenzy, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on."

A member of the club says the alleged shooter drove his car to the 10th fairway of the country club’s golf course, one victim went to see what was going on and he was shot.

Another witness said the suspect drove a white pickup truck onto the golf course.

Who are the victims

The first victim identified in the Pinetree Country Club shooting is golf pro and country club director Gene Siller.

A country club member says Siller was the victim who went to check on what what was going on when the alleged shooter drove his car on the golf course.

Police have not yet confirmed Siller as the victim at this time, but a fundraiser posted to GoFundMe set by friends and community members in efforts to raise funds for Siller's family says he was "tragically killed" on Saturday.

"As many of you are aware Gene was tragically killed Saturday, July 3rd. We are asking for donations to help Gene’s precious family in this terrible time of need. Please keep Gene's family as well as his Pintree family in your prayers," organizer Dianne McPherson wrote on the fundraiser page.

The Georgia State Golf Association said in a tweet Saturday evening that, "All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller's family and friends."

According to additional details released by the Cobb County Police Department on Sunday, officers also located the bodies of two additional victims during the investigation.

The two men were found shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck located at the country club's golf course.

One of men was identified as Paul Pierson, who was the owner of the Ram 3500, according to police. The other man has not yet been identified.

What we don't know

As of Sunday night, police were still looking to find the man responsible for the shooting death of three people at the Cobb County country club.

In a Saturday tweet, the Kennesaw State Office of Emergency Management said the suspect was a Hispanic man. They described him as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 170 pounds. Officials also said he has long hair, and was wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants.

KSU emergency management reported he was seen in the area of Pinetree Country Club heading towards Frey Lake Road earlier on Saturday, but the agency says the suspect was last seen near Club Drive headed toward Shiloh Road and is "considered armed and dangerous.”

Right now, there is no indication of a motive behind the suspect's actions or further details about what led up to the shooting.