COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a a pitbull puppy was rescued from being inside a hot car this week.

Officers say 23-year-old Keith Chestnut left the puppy unattended in a vehicle along Devine Street in Columbia. The animal control officer said the temperature inside the vehicle was 115.9 degrees, while the outside temperature was 91 degrees.

Police say after they rescued the animal, it was taken to an emergency animal hospital for treatment. A Columbia police sergeant paid for the expenses out of his own pocket. They've knicknamed the dog "Blue."

Police say a veterinarian told officers that the dog would have died if it hadn't been rescued.

Chestnut was charged with felony animal cruelty.