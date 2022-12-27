Two University of Pittsburgh students charged with abusing medical cadaver

Both students reportedly told Pitt police they had learned in class about treating cadavers with respect, a detective wrote.

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh says it will review how it manages donated cadavers following abuse of corpse charges against two students, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pitt receives about 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.

The two students have been charged with one misdemeanor count apiece and have a hearing next month related to their alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class, the newspaper says.

The university says it has strong oversight in place but will review opportunities to make them even stronger.

