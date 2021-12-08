Police: 19-year-old charged, accused of killing two men on same day after meeting them on Grindr

Police say 19-year-old Talent A-Christian Bradley of Coshocton was arrested Wednesday night at his home.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua held a press conference Thursday, providing a timeline on the arrest. You can watch the press conference below:

Bradley confessed to killing Robert Goodrich, according to police. Goodrich was stabbed to death at his home in Westerville on May 26.

Westerville police said they were able to connect Bradley to the vehicle captured on neighborhood video cameras. The red vehicle in the video was located at his home.

Police said Bradley is also a suspect in the death of 63-year-old Randy Gwirtz in Columbus on the same day.

Police performed a well-being check at Gwirtz's home on June 7 where he was found dead.

The coroner's office has not announced Gwirtz's official cause of death, but Fuqua said it was similar to Goodrich's.

Police said Bradley met Goodrich and Gwirtz on the dating app Grindr.

Fuqua said Goodrich's family helped with the investigation.

Bradley has been charged with murder in the deaths of Goodrich and Gwirtz.

Grindr released a statement Thursday, encouraging users to be safe while using the app.

"Grindr encourages users to be careful when interacting with people they do not know and to report improper or illegal behavior either within the app or directly via email to help@grindr.com. Users are encouraged to report criminal allegations to local authorities, and in these cases, we work directly with law enforcement as appropriate. Grindr publishes a Holistic Security Guide (available in multiple languages) to provide users with additional ways to stay safe online and in person."