2 deputies killed in line of duty while serving warrant in neighborhood, Georgia sheriff says

At least three separate SWAT teams and multiple law enforcement agencies are on-site assisting in the active scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two deputies have been killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in a Marietta neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Cobb County Sheriff.

Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are responding to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta. However, law enforcement has surrounded the suspect's home on Fenwick Drive close by.

Marietta Police told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn it is easier to say which law enforcement agencies are not at the scene than which ones are. Notable agencies include Marietta Police, Cobb County Police, Fulton County Police and Georgia State Patrol.

SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded, the Cobb County Sheriff said. Law enforcement is on the PA system trying to get the man to come out of his residence. At least three SWAT teams are on-scene in addition to multitudes of law enforcement agencies assisting in the active and fluid scene.

"We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available," the Cobb County Sheriff said.



11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more about what happened.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been asked to investigate the deaths of the two deputies.

Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded.



We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.