Suspect charged with shooting, killing Columbia man

The 42-year-old Columbia man was arrested Monday morning for the shooting on North Beltline Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 42-year-old Columbia man was arrested in connection to a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead in his car.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Jamaar Brown, 42 is charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Brown is currently in jail.

Brown is accused of shooting the victim who's been identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 30-year-old Shaun Michael Green.

According to an autopsy, Green died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Preliminary information indicates that after an argument at a Dubard Street home, Brown allegedly shot victim Green who was inside a vehicle.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: Jamaar Brown has been charged in connection w/yesterday's fatal shooting. The male victim was found injured inside a vehicle on N. Beltline Bvld. Here's the news release about the investigation: https://t.co/T73fDBrtoX pic.twitter.com/eFfLj3Qqgl — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 10, 2020

After the shooting, Green managed to drive to the 3400 block of North Beltline Boulevard where he crashed into a fence. Columbia Police officers found the victim there and called EMS.

Green was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

During the course of the investigation, police investigators recovered a firearm at the Dubard Street residence and seized it as part of evidence.