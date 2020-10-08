x
Crime

Suspect charged with shooting, killing Columbia man

The 42-year-old Columbia man was arrested Monday morning for the shooting on North Beltline Blvd.
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Jamaar Brown

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 42-year-old Columbia man was arrested in connection to a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead in his car. 

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook,  Jamaar Brown, 42 is charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. 

Brown is currently in jail.  

Brown is accused of shooting the victim who's been identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 30-year-old Shaun Michael Green.

According to an autopsy, Green died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Preliminary information indicates that after an argument at a Dubard Street home, Brown allegedly shot victim Green who was inside a vehicle.

  After the shooting, Green managed to drive to the 3400 block of North Beltline Boulevard where he crashed into a fence. Columbia Police officers found the victim there and called EMS.  

Green was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.  

During the course of the investigation, police investigators recovered a firearm at the Dubard Street residence and seized it as part of evidence.

