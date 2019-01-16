LUMBERTON, N.C. — Police in Lumberton are asking for the public's help with information about the whereabouts of the man accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

In December, detectives arrested 13-year-old Michael Ray McLellan and charged him with first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping in connection with Aguilar's death. Now, police are asking for as much information about McLellan's whereabouts in the immediate aftermath of Aguilar's disappearance on November 5, 2017.

If you or anyone you know has information about the following, please call Lumberton Police at 910-671-3845 or 910-671-3846:

Where McLellan was between November 4 and November 13

If McLellan was in possession of a weapon

McLellan's ownership of a yellow bandana and the location of a yellow bag he was known to carry

Any photos taken by you or a direct contact of yours of McLellan from September, October or November 2018

McLellan's ownership of two small TV monitors that fit in the headrest of a vehicle

McLellan's white Adidas sneakers with three black stripes and colorful stitching

Aguilar's body was found in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County on November 27.

RELATED: Evidence links Hania Aguilar’s suspected killer to overlooked 2016 rape case

RELATED: Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of Hania Aguilar