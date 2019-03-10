LANCASTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and sheriff's deputies chased a suspect Wednesday evening in one of the wildest chases the Southland has seen in years.

The suspect commandeered a police vehicle following a carjacking of a pickup truck driver that was captured on video.

The suspect was allegedly armed. He had a female passenger with him.

After they crashed his carjacked pickup, he left the woman behind and ran into a CHP cruiser.

The suspect was also believed to be driving under the influence.

The chase often exceeded 100 mph.

"We've seen a lot of cowboy stuff this afternoon," Stu Mundel reported in Sky2.

While driving through remote areas of Lancaster, Palmdale and Tehachapi, the suspect drove off road. When he was with the female suspect, the two crashed their pickup off-road and kicked up a cloud of dust. The passenger side airbag deployed.

When the suspect got out of the truck, he went over to the female passenger, gave her a hug and left. She apparently sustained injuries of some kind.

The suspect is facing a myriad of felony and misdemeanor charges including theft of a police vehicle, carjacking, assault, speeding, reckless driving, evading, to name a few.

The chase ended in Rosamond, after about an hour, when the suspect was unable to get the stolen police car over a curb and began to spin out.

"This was definitely one for the ages," Mundel said.