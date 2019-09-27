COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is in custody after a car chase ended with multiple stolen vehicles being recovered in Columbia.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Calvin Williams was wanted for a first degree burglary charge. When deputies pulled him over on Friday around 1 p.m., they say he drove away and deputies initiated a chase.

According to Deputy Josef Robinson, Williams was pulled over on Tom Creek Road and the chase ended when he crashed his car on Craft Acres Road. Williams then took off on foot, and K-9 units were called.

Williams led deputies to a location with at least 27 stolen vehicles.