PHILADELPHIA — The driver of a stolen ambulance has been nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour.

Aerial video from local news outlets show the man behind the wheel of an ambulance belonging to the Philadelphia Fire Department was taken into custody around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

It's not immediately clear how the man got hold of the emergency vehicle and what led to the chase.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured during the lengthy pursuit.