'We've got to address conflict resolution': Chief Holbrook talks plans for ridding Columbia of gun violence

Law enforcement, local government, and young offenders came together to talk about ways to address gun violence in the city of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook dedicated his day to addressing gun violence in the city.

After several shootings in the last month, most involving teenagers, Chief Holbrook says something needs to change.

"Anything we can do to keep our young folks busy... whether that's job programs or youth sports, or church programs. We have really got to address conflict resolution and how you can address conflict without the first solution being pulling a gun," Holbrook said.

The plan to get rid of gun violence starts with law enforcement. City Council members spoke with Holbrook about a proposed pay scale revision.

The revised pay scale would work in steps increasing incentives with years of service.

Councilman Howard Duvall says this plan has been discussed for a long time, but nothing has ever been implemented. He and other council members believe that a new pay scale will have an impact on violence overall.

"I think we've got to have capable police officers and a fully staffed police department which we do not have right now," Duvall explained.

If passed, the proposed pay scale could be implemented into the 2023 budget starting in July.

Once Chief Holbrook finished speaking to city council, he went to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to speak to young people involved in gun violence.

Organizations like Moms Demand Action, and LRADAC were there to offer help to invited offenders.

One young man who attended the conference says it was helpful for him to see the presentation and to know there is help available.

"My main motivation is my daughter and her not wanting for anything in life. They had a lot available here, I got information about some college classes, so I'm happy with that," the young man said.

Holbrook says he can host events and talk more about gun violence, but it is up to the community to come together to make a change.