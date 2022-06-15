Police: Texas man blames 'spirits' for causing fire that killed his half-brother with special needs

Body camera footage from the night of the fire showed Johnson had “absolutely no emotion or remorse” over the loss of his brother.

TYLER, Texas — Police documents show a Tyler man accused of causing a house fire that killed his half-brother with special needs blamed “spirits” for leaving the home when officials say his lit cigarette started the blaze.

Robert Harrison Johnson IV, 32, is charged with murder in connection with the May 18 death of his half-brother Jack McKenzie Ross, 35. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office said Ross, who is physically and mentally disabled, died following the house fire in the 11300 block of County Road 1113 in southwestern Smith County. Johnson was able to escape the fire before fire departments arrived.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said further investigation led officials to believe Johnson intentionally set the fire in a bedroom and left the property as the fire overtook the home. Johnson was later arrested at a home in Desoto.

According to an arrest affidavit, when investigators found Johnson on June 2 he said he didn’t tell anyone what really happened the day of the fire because his family doesn’t like him. Johnson told the detective that he was smoking a cigarette around 5 p.m. in his bedroom, which is next to Ross’ room.

Johnson said while he was smoking the embers fell out of the cigarette and landed between his feet on a towel that was on the floor. He was walking toward the door when he smelled the embers burning, the affidavit read.

As the towel began to smoke, he told the detective that he felt the need to leave, saying that a “ghost” prevented him from putting the flames out. He added spirits made him leave the house while his brother was on the other side of the wall, the document explained.

When asked if he helped Ross, Johnson said, “No, they forced me out." After leaving the house, Johnson said he went to get a cigarette and go for a walk. When he came back to the house, their mother was yelling and crying, according to the affidavit.

Brooks’ body camera footage from the night of the fire showed Johnson had “absolutely no emotion or remorse” over the loss of his brother. That video also shows that Johnson initially said a fan caused the fire, not mentioning his cigarette igniting a towel, the affidavit read.

Johnson made no attempt to extinguish or report the fire or save his brother’s life, the document stated.

On May 24, roughly a week after the fire, Ross’ older brother, who does not live at the Tyler residence, said he felt Johnson had something to do with Ross’ death. He told the detective that Johnson was violent toward their mother when she wouldn’t give him money or buy him cigarettes, according to the document.

He believed Johnson’s drug use and jealousy toward Ross factored into Ross’ death. The older brother said when he confronted Johnson he shouted, "I didn't mean to kill him, I didn't mean to kill him." He added that Johnson left Tyler once investigators knew he wanted to speak to him, the affidavit detailed.

Their mother told the fire marshal’s office that Ross had a stroke at 2 years old, causing him to not be self-reliant, including an inability to walk, speak or dress himself. She said Ross could not use his legs from the knee down and he had the mindset of a young child, the detective wrote in the affidavit.