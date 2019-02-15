ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint near the campus of Winthrop University early Friday.

Rock Hill Police said the attack happened near the Rose Street Apartments and Alumni Drive around 4:30 a.m. The victim told police she was assaulted by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The victim said the suspect approached her when she was walking toward her apartment and pulled out a handgun. She said he then took her to a dark area and assaulted her before dumping her purse and stealing her iPhone, keys and ID. Police also said the victim's 2012 gold Cadillac SRX was stolen.

The vehicle was found and recovered in Rock Hill around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Rock Hill Police said multiple people were detained from the car. Detectives said the person who spotted the car called 911 after seeing the alerts on social media.

The suspect is described as a thin black male in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 803-329-7293. If you see the vehicle, you are asked to call 911 immediately.