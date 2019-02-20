COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have identified a suspect and released a surveillance image in a shooting they characterize as a road rage case in southeast Columbia on Tuesday.

Police say 25-year-old Charles Touhey is accused of shooting at a car, injuring a woman, on Bluff Road near Interstate 77 on Monday.

The woman was in a car with family members when she was struck by gunfire, officials say. Investigators believe the incident stemmed from road rage.

The victim made it to Greenlawn Memorial Park, where emergency personnel found her. Her injuries are non life-threatening, according to police.

If you see Touhey or have any information on his whereabouts or the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

