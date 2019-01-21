ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a Facebook Live video of a woman reportedly being sexually assaulted on the dance floor of the Opera nightclub on Saturday night.

The Facebook Live video was shared hundreds of times before it was deleted. In the series of videos, the alleged victim is shown dancing with a man when she was allegedly assaulted in the middle of the nightclub. She can be heard saying “somebody help me” with tears rolling down her face as she continued to live stream the assault.

11Alive will not publish the photos, videos or identity of the woman out of concern for her safety.

The original post was shared hundreds of times before it was removed and several versions still exist on the internet, with people sharing still shots from the video attempting to identify the alleged assailant.

Atlanta Police said investigators began receiving calls about the event on Sunday. Special Victims Unit detectives made contact with the victim and an investigation has been opened, police said.

Rapper August Alsina headlined the Saturday night show, according to Opera's Facebook page.

Opera Atlanta's management made the following statement about the alleged sexual assault:

"At this time we have met with the Atlanta Police Department and have provided them everything they have requested. We will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can," The Opera posted. "We have been asked to defer any further questions to the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit."