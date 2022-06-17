Newberry Police investigate report of roadway gunfire on Wilson Road

Chief Kevin Goodman said his officers are looking into reports of gunfire from one vehicle into another on Wilson Road, Thursday.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police in Newberry are working to learn more about a suspected shooting reported on Wilson Road, Thursday.

According to Chief Kevin Goodman, who shared a statement on the matter, the report came into his office suggesting that someone in a dark-colored vehicle had shot at a cream-colored vehicle it was following. The location was in the area of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and nearby Ronnie's Buffet and Grill.

At this point, there are no reports of damaged property or injuries. The vehicles involved in the incident were last seen heading toward Clinton - out of town.