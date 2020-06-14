SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — One person was seriously injured after being struck by several rounds during a shooting incident in South Congaree in Lexington County.

The South Congaree Police Department and Lexington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident that happened Saturday, June 13.

According to South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert, one person was seriously injured in the shooting when several rounds struck him in the torso. Shumpert said although the person’s injuries are substantial, late Saturday night they were still being considered non-life-threating. The victim had been transported to a local trauma center, Shumpert said.

South Congaree Police investigate shooting at 500 block of Ramblin Road

The 500 bock of Ramblin Road, just of SC-215 (Edmund Hwy/Main St.), had been closed for several hours while crime scene technicians from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department gathered evidence. As they did so, South Congaree Police officers were interviewing witnesses and gathering statements.

Chief Shumpert said around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, “The public has no cause to be alarmed. We aren’t looking for any suspects and we have identified and interviewed all parties that were involved. This was not a random act of violence and we are quickly making headway in our investigation. We sincerely appreciate the assistance of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who helped us with this incident since the shooting occurred. This is an ongoing investigation.”