COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 500 block of South Beltline Blvd, near the intersection of Rosewood Drive.

Investigators arrived to find multiple gun shell casings after being alerted through dispatch that a shooting may have taken place in the area.

There were no property damages or injuries to report and the department does not yet have a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.